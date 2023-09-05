Hot classrooms: Quebec education minister says school principals can manage it

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is putting his trust in school principals to manage the intense heat that is sweeping through many Quebec classrooms and could continue for several more days, according to Environment Canada, which has announced humidex values of 37 to 42.

School closures due to the heat have been ordered by some school service centres in the province.

At a news scrum in Gatineau on Tuesday, the education minister reiterated that the current weather conditions were exceptional.

He urged parents to provide schoolchildren with bottled water and school principals to allow breaks to ensure that pupils were properly hydrated.

On the subject of schools under construction, Drainville pointed out that the installation of air conditioning was not the government's choice.

For the 150 or so new school projects, Drainville prefers mechanical ventilation systems, which he believes will provide a certain comfort zone.

The minister was in Gatineau this morning to take part in a ceremony to inaugurate a secondary school.