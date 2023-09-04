Most EMSB schools don't have AC: Board chair asking Que. to invest in cooler classrooms

The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.

Out of the 60 schools within the EMSB, “almost all of them don’t have AC,” said board chair Joe Ortona.

He says that teachers can move classes into cooler spaces if the classroom gets too hot, and monitor students’ health. Beyond that, there’s little educators can do to beat the heat.

On Monday, Environment Canada warned a “warm and humid air mass is currently affecting a large part of the province.” Temperatures could exceed 30 degrees in areas stretching from Abitibi-Témiscamingue to the Eastern Townships, via Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and the greater Montreal and Quebec City areas.

Humidex values are expected to sit between 37 and 42 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, and hot weather could persist later in the week.

Ortona said money for air conditioners could help student success during heat waves. Students “underperform when they're not comfortable,” he said, adding that, if the government considers education a priority, they should invest in ACs.

STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT

Heat waves bring an increased risk of heat stroke, a serious heat-related illness that can result in disability or death when the body can no longer control its internal temperature.

“If you have any headache, any nausea or feelings of fatigue, we do encourage you to remove yourself from the sun, go in shaded area and drink lots of water,” said Chantal Comeau, a spokesperson for Urgences-Sante.

She also urged people to watch their alcohol consumption, which can increase their risk of dehydration.

Onset symptoms of heat stroke include dizziness, pale, cold or hot spots on the skin, and confusion. If you suspect someone is having a heat stroke, call 911.

On Monday, a school service centre near Gatineau, Que., Commission scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées, announced it would not open to students primary and secondary students because of the heat.

-- Published with reporting from CTV’s Vanessa Lee