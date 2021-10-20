MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations, including ICU cases, dropped.

Provincial data shows there were 12 new admissions to hospital in the last 24 hours and 22 people were discharged, for an overall decrease in hospitalization of 10 fro the previous day. There are now 287 people in hospital, including 72 people in the ICU.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.