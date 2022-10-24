Hoping for a 'miracle': Habs goalie Carey Price not planning to retire any time soon
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is not planning a retirement from the NHL any time soon.
"We'll have to take it step by step. I don’t have a plan to retire right at this moment," Price told the press at a noon news conference in Brossard, Que on Monday. "Right now, my goal is just to be pain-free from day to day. I’m still having some issues getting up and down stairs and carrying my kids up and down stairs is difficult. So my first priority is just to get my body pain-free in just day-to-day living."
Price said he's apprehensive about having another knee surgery as doctors have suggested, however. In the meantime, he plans to continue rehab for his injury and remains on the long-term injured reserve list.
"[I'm] not very fond of such an intrusive surgery," he said, citing concerns for his "quality of life."
The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of his knee issues after leading Montreal to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.
In August, Habs general manager Kent Hughes said Price was unlikely to return to the ice for the 2022-2023 season without first undergoing more surgery.
In addition to his knee troubles, the goalie also took a break from the game in 2021 while seeking substance use treatment from the NHL player assistance program.
On Monday, Price said he's been spending his time off with his family, exploring the city, hunting and watching basketball.
"It's definitely been a pleasure doing things outside your bubble," he said.
While he plans to return to the ice eventually, he said there's still healing that needs to be done.
"My first goal is to get healthy. Once I do that, I can start to consider training at a professional level."
"There's that outside hope of a miracle happening, that maybe I could come back out and play at some point."
