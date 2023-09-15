Homelessness: New count planned for 2024, says Lionel Carmant

The Minister responsible for Social Services, Lionel Carmant, has pledged to conduct a new homeless count in 2024. He made the announcement Friday morning at the Union des municipalités du Québec homelessness summit.

"It was my original intention to do it every two years. I wanted to do one (count) in 2020, but the pandemic has changed things (...) I hope that we can decide today on the pace at which these counts should be done thereafter," the minister said in his speech.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand, also present at the event, would like to see an annual count, and wants the results to be released quickly.

"I'm waiting for the minister to explain why in 2024. And if it's in 2024, we shouldn't receive the results 12 months later," said the mayor.

The last census was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022, but the results were released last Wednesday. The report shows that the number of homeless people in Quebec has increased by 44 per cent compared to 2018, the year of the previous count.

"If we don't have an annual count, how do we know that the actions we're taking are producing the desired results?" added Marchand.

To collect the data, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) deployed hundreds of outreach workers, street workers and over 1,000 volunteers during the night of Oct. 11, 2022 in 13 regions of Quebec.

On Thursday, Minister Carmant announced $15.5 million in new funding to address the significant increase in homelessness in Quebec. This sum is in addition to the $4.5 million already invested in the budget.

In all, $20 million will be allocated by the government to consolidate and offer places in shelters in preparation for winter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 15, 2023.