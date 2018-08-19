

CTV Montreal





A dispute between two groups of homeless people became violent - a man, 38, was sent to hospital with stab wounds.

The altercation broke out around 4:45 p.m at the corner of de la Gauchetiere and Cote St., near Palais des Congres.

The victim was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery, according to an SPVM spokesperson.

A 55-year-old man was arrested. Investigators are still trying to establish the circumstances of the assault.