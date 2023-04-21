Home shot up in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough
Montreal police have opened another investigation into shots fired at a residential building in the northwestern borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Calls to 911 at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday night indicated that at least one person had opened fire at a residence on 16 Street, near the intersection of 15 Avenue in the Roxboro neighbourhood.
Upon arrival in the mostly residential area, Montreal police (SPVM) officers found a house with projectile marks. Shortly afterwards, they found shell casings on the ground.
There were no injuries, and no suspects were seen.
The SPVM deployed members of its canine unit and forensic identification technicians to gather information that could be useful to its investigators in solving this case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2023.
