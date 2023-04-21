Home shot up in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. There were no injuries. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough. There were no injuries. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed

Prosecutors will dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' alluding to new revelations in the investigation while cautioning that Baldwin has not been absolved.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon