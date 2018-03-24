Hike, concert usher in 2018 Earth Hour
Moscow city with skyscrapers illuminated before the lights were turned off, for one hour to mark Earth Hour in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 25, 2017. Earth Hour is marked around the world, with millions expected turn out the lights to raise awareness about climate change. (AP Photo/Denis Tyrin)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 25, 2018 8:20AM EDT
Millions of people around the world showed their support for environmentalism on Saturday by turning off their lights as they marked the annual Earth Hour.
In Montreal, lights were shut off between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Organized by the World Wildlife Fund, the event is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of protecting the planet as climate change accelerates.
As part of this year’s event, WWF McGill and the Redpath Museum Society organized a hike up Mount Royal to watch the lights go off.
The South Shore Children’s Chorus held a concert at the Lambert United Church in St-Lambert to mark the occasion. Those attending were asked to make a suggested $20 donation, which went to the WWF.
Earth Hour began in Australia in 2007 and spread to many other countries, including Canada, the next year.
Latest Montreal News
- Experts call for transparency, oversight around how political parties mine data
- Quebec towns press province for more power to protect drinking water
- Candlelit vigil held for Ariel Kouakou
- A "broken system": Montrealers rally in solidarity with American March For Our Lives
- Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events