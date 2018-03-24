

CTV Montreal





Millions of people around the world showed their support for environmentalism on Saturday by turning off their lights as they marked the annual Earth Hour.

In Montreal, lights were shut off between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Organized by the World Wildlife Fund, the event is aimed at raising awareness of the importance of protecting the planet as climate change accelerates.

As part of this year’s event, WWF McGill and the Redpath Museum Society organized a hike up Mount Royal to watch the lights go off.

The South Shore Children’s Chorus held a concert at the Lambert United Church in St-Lambert to mark the occasion. Those attending were asked to make a suggested $20 donation, which went to the WWF.

Earth Hour began in Australia in 2007 and spread to many other countries, including Canada, the next year.