Highway 40 partially closed after fiery collision between car, overpass

A vehicle is on fire after colliding with an overpass on Highway 40 near Saint-Lazare, west of Montreal.

The incident happened near the Côte-Saint-Charles exit at kilometre 22.

As a result, the eastbound Highway 40 and R-342 between kilometres 17 (R-201) and 26 (Daoust Road), as well as the access ramps at Côte-Saint-Charles, are closed to traffic.

The westbound lanes have since been reopened.