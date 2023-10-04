Here's where Quebec is investing billions of dollars in the EV battery revolution

It is clear that Premier Francois Legault is intent on making Quebec a global leader for electric vehicle (EV) battery production and development.

He has earmarked billions of public dollars for production of vehicles and batteries in recent years, including the following projects.

A $7-billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries for Volkswagen, BMW, Volvo and other cars, with the capacity to produce about 30 gigawatt hours of annual cell manufacturing.

Public funding: $2.9 billion from Quebec, $1.34 billion from Canada

3,000 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2026

Solus Advance Materials subsidiary Volta Energy Solutions will produce copper foil for car batteries by retrofitting a facility to the tune of $750 million.

Public funding: $150 million loan from Quebec ($26 million forgivable). $70 million in green investment tax credits and other programs from Canada

260 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2026

Ford and its South Korean partners are building a $1.2-billion manufacturing plant for EV battery matterial.

Public funding: $322 million from Quebec and Canada

345 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2026

Canada and Quebec are partnering to invest in a $600-million factory that will make components for electric vehicle batteries.

Public funding: $300 million from Quebec and Canada

200 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2025

Rio Tinto will spend $737 million to increase critical mineral production at its existing facility, including expanding titanium production, adding lithium and quadrupling production of scandium.

Public funding: $222 million from Canada

150 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2030

Money invested for Prevost to accelerate the electrification of its vehicles.

Public funding: $22.6 million ($15.5 million loan, and $7.5 million grant)

No job numbers or completion date was given

March 4, 2022: BASF, Bécancour

German multinational BASF will build a $700-million cathode-active materials production and recycling plant.

No public money announced

100 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2025

June 8, 2021: Nova Bus, Saint-Eustache, Saint-François-du-Lac

An $184.5 million upgrade to existing manufacturing facilities to reduce emissions, expand research to produce zero-emission transit buses.

Public money: $15 million from Canada

Maintain 1,100 jobs

Estimated completion date: unknown

An $185 million Automated battery pack assembly plant to make batteries for Lion Electric's commercial EV products, including school buses, transit buses, semi-trucks and bucket trucks.

Public money: $50 million from Quebec and Canada

Maintain 1,100 jobs

Estimated completion date: 2023