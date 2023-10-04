Montreal

    • Here's where Quebec is investing billions of dollars in the EV battery revolution

    It is clear that Premier Francois Legault is intent on making Quebec a global leader for electric vehicle (EV) battery production and development.

    He has earmarked billions of public dollars for production of vehicles and batteries in recent years, including the following projects.

    Oct. 3, 2023: Northvolt, McMasterville and St-Basile-le-Grand

    A $7-billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries for Volkswagen, BMW, Volvo and other cars, with the capacity to produce about 30 gigawatt hours of annual cell manufacturing.

    • Public funding: $2.9 billion from Quebec, $1.34 billion from Canada
    • 3,000 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2026

    Sept. 6, 2023: Volta Energy Solutions, Granby

    Solus Advance Materials subsidiary Volta Energy Solutions will produce copper foil for car batteries by retrofitting a facility to the tune of $750 million.

    • Public funding: $150 million loan from Quebec ($26 million forgivable). $70 million in green investment tax credits and other programs from Canada
    • 260 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2026

    Aug. 17, 2023: Ford and South Korean partners, Becancour

    Ford and its South Korean partners are building a $1.2-billion manufacturing plant for EV battery matterial.

    • Public funding: $322 million from Quebec and Canada
    • 345 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2026

    May 29, 2023: General Motors (GM) - POSCO Chemical, Becancour

    Canada and Quebec are partnering to invest in a $600-million factory that will make components for electric vehicle batteries.

    • Public funding: $300 million from Quebec and Canada
    • 200 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2025

    Oct. 11, 2022: Rio Tinto, Sorel-Tracy

    Rio Tinto will spend $737 million to increase critical mineral production at its existing facility, including expanding titanium production, adding lithium and quadrupling production of scandium.

    • Public funding: $222 million from Canada
    • 150 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2030

    April 7, 2022: Prevost, Sainte-Claire, Beauce-Appalaches

    Money invested for Prevost to accelerate the electrification of its vehicles.

    • Public funding: $22.6 million ($15.5 million loan, and $7.5 million grant)
    • No job numbers or completion date was given

    March 4, 2022: BASF, Bécancour

    German multinational BASF will build a $700-million cathode-active materials production and recycling plant.

    • No public money announced
    • 100 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2025

    June 8, 2021: Nova Bus, Saint-Eustache, Saint-François-du-Lac

    An $184.5 million upgrade to existing manufacturing facilities to reduce emissions, expand research to produce zero-emission transit buses.

    • Public money: $15 million from Canada
    • Maintain 1,100 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: unknown

    March 15, 2021: Lion Electric, Saint-Jerome

    An $185 million Automated battery pack assembly plant to make batteries for Lion Electric's commercial EV products, including school buses, transit buses, semi-trucks and bucket trucks.

    • Public money: $50 million from Quebec and Canada
    • Maintain 1,100 jobs
    • Estimated completion date: 2023 

    - With reporting from The Canadian Press

