

CTV News Montreal





Premier Francois Legault on Tuesday joined the list of those who have been making public their wishes for whoever forms the next government of Canada.

Legault said he has four areas he wants to the federal powers-to-be to focus on in order for Quebec to be "free to make its own choices in all areas related to its existence."

Those four areas are:

1. Broader powers for Quebec in terms of managing the number and type of immigrants it takes in, as well as the lingusitic and social requirements for them.

2. That the federal government respect Bill 21, the province's state neutrality legislation, and not contest it legally.

3. That busnesses under federal jurisdiction be subject to Bill 101.

4. The implementation of a single income tax, to be managed by the government of Quebec.

At the same time as he made his wish list public, Legault and cabinet minister Sonia Lebel announced that the Quebec government will reopen its office in Ottawa, with an increased mandate to strengthen the province's economy.

This is a developing story that will be updated.