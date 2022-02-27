Starting Monday, the Quebec government will lift a series of restrictions put in place in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following measures will end or be altered.

HYBRID WORK ORDER OVER

The mandatory teleworking order is over. The government recommends that businesses promote a hybrid work model.

OUTINGS AND ACTIVITIES

Bars and casinos can reopen at half capacity. Patrons must remain seated and vaccination passport is required. Patrons

Restaurants, bars and casinos can close at 1 a.m. with food and beverage service ending at midnight.

Cinemas and theatres can operate at 100 per cent capacity with vaccination passport required (until March 14).

No more capacity limit at auditoriums and arenas that have a capacity of 10,000 people or fewer.

No capacity or vaccination passport requirement for private events in a rented room.

EDUCATION SYSTEM

Competitions and tournaments can resume for elementary, high school and higher education institutions with no limit on the number of participants.

PLACES OF WORSHIP AND FUNERALS

No more capacity limits at places of worship or funerals. Masks still required.

LONG-TERM CARE HOMES

Indoor gatherings allowed with a maximum of 10 people (informal caregivers and visitors), seated at the same table in dining rooms.

UPCOMING

Starting March 7, the mask mandate for elementary and high school students will end.

Starting March 14, capacity at bars, restaurants and casinos goes to 100 per cent with no table limit and normal closing time. Dancing and karaoke are allowed and vaccination passports will no longer be required.