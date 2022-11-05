Here's how Montrealers embraced the record-breaking heat on Saturday

Montrealers got a break from sweater weather and embraced the unusually warm dose of summer-like temperatures Saturday as the city broke a record for November.

The city didn't just break a record for Nov. 5 — it was the warmest November day ever recorded in Montreal since records began.

Dominic Martel, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News the warmest November day in Montreal was Nov. 10, 2020 when the temperature reached 22.4 C.

On Saturday, the mercury rose to 23.3 C, according to Environment Canada. The normal for this time of year is 8 C.

"We have a really warmer than usual air mass that's coming from the south of the United States. So we have a really strong southerly circulation that's coming straight from Texas all the way to the south of Quebec. We are currently more than 10 degrees above the normal temperatures for this time of year," Martel said.

"We're pretty far ahead but on Tuesday we'll come back down."

Here's how residents took in the record-setting warmth.

Hard to believe it’s November in Old Montreal! pic.twitter.com/xMpIqztd11 — Wray Mason (@thesprayman) November 5, 2022

22° avec un vent chaud et un beau soleil ce 5 novembre on en profite!

Point chaud au #Quebec et au Canada: Saint Anicet avec 25°#Montreal #ChaleurRecord pic.twitter.com/1Gw2Z8d2vK — Sophie Colombani (@ASophie_MM) November 5, 2022

Cheers to the warmest temperature ever recorded in November in Montreal … 24C yikes!! pic.twitter.com/aBlEyM2LFh — Prof. M. Natasha Rajah Moir (@mnrajah) November 5, 2022

Magasiner son sapin de noël en shorts #2022 pic.twitter.com/xAbp2XKNbc — Philippe Orfali (@orfali) November 5, 2022

Fall in #Montreal

I feel like the whole city is outside today. Unusually warm weather for November! pic.twitter.com/ED7NgfvH0r — Siobhan McClelland (@SiobhanMcClell) November 5, 2022

Breakfast on our balcony. OUTSIDE! IN NOVEMBER! IN MONTREAL! The forecast high for today is 24 degrees. #COP27 starts tomorrow. World leaders: you’ve got to do more than talk. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/heudO4xSd0 — Susan Nerberg (@susan_nerberg) November 5, 2022

24 Degrees Celsius, In Montréal, Québec, on 5th November? 😱



But there is no climate change issues, at all, innet? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Simply Chris🇺🇦'Don't Forget To Laugh'... (@TheLoungyBanana) November 5, 2022

Le fait qu’on soit un 5 novembre et qu’il fasse 24 degrés à Montréal me choque. On profite mais ce n’est pas du tout normal. https://t.co/mzOHaADCHz — Grateful (@Imali____) November 5, 2022

The temperatures are expected to cool down but remain above seasonal for the rest of the weekend and the beginning of next week. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 19 C Sunday with rain showers. On Monday, the sun will return with a high of 16 C.

With files from CTV Montreal's Touria Izri