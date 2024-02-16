Here are the weekend road closures in Montreal

Motorists in the Montreal area should be aware that closures are planned this weekend again on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel (A-25).

Both routes are worth avoiding.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)

Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough) and Laval, the following closure is in effect:

The Papineau-Leblance Bridge (A-19) in both directions from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m.

As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.

The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Levesque boulevard entrances for Highway 19 South.

The Transport Ministry recommends that road users who will have to travel in the area allow extra time to get to their destination and use public transport for travel, especially to downtown Montreal (Canadiens game at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening).

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

Between Longueuil and Montreal (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district), the following closure is in effect:

Highway 25 northbound between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N).

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.