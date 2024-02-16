MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the weekend road closures in Montreal

    Montreal construction site. FILE - (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal construction site. FILE - (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Motorists in the Montreal area should be aware that closures are planned this weekend again on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel (A-25).

    Both routes are worth avoiding.

    Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)

    Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough) and Laval, the following closure is in effect:

    • The Papineau-Leblance Bridge (A-19) in both directions from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m.

    As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

    • The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.
    • The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Levesque boulevard entrances for Highway 19 South.

    The Transport Ministry recommends that road users who will have to travel in the area allow extra time to get to their destination and use public transport for travel, especially to downtown Montreal (Canadiens game at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening).

    Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

    Between Longueuil and Montreal (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district), the following closure is in effect:

    • Highway 25 northbound between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

    As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

    • The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N).
    • The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

    All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?

    Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News