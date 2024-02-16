Here are the weekend road closures in Montreal
Motorists in the Montreal area should be aware that closures are planned this weekend again on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel (A-25).
Both routes are worth avoiding.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)
Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough) and Laval, the following closure is in effect:
- The Papineau-Leblance Bridge (A-19) in both directions from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m.
As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:
- The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.
- The Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Levesque boulevard entrances for Highway 19 South.
The Transport Ministry recommends that road users who will have to travel in the area allow extra time to get to their destination and use public transport for travel, especially to downtown Montreal (Canadiens game at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening).
Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)
Between Longueuil and Montreal (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district), the following closure is in effect:
- Highway 25 northbound between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:
- The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N).
- The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.
All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Russia's prison service says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
Air Canada chatbot decision a reminder of company liability: experts
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Advocates draw attention to dozens of alleged dog thefts in Alberta
A group of animal lovers is sounding the alarm after dozens of dogs across Alberta have been allegedly stolen in the last three months.
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend's death
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
Madeleine McCann suspect to face trial on separate sex assault charges
The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann goes on trial in Germany on Friday on separate charges relating to child sexual abuse crimes in Portugal.
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Victoria airport security screeners fired after federal agency says they failed to 'protect the travelling public'
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Man in hospital with serious injuries following stabbing at TTC subway station
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a TTC subway station, Toronto police say.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
N.S., N.B. governments eye 'alternate route' if storm surge floods the border
There are calls for greater transparency on emergency contingency plans at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, in the event of severe flooding within the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
London
-
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
-
'It's been tough': Josh Brown of London, Ont. working hard to earn every game spot in NHL lineup
For nearly a decade, Josh Brown has made a living playing the game he loves.
-
Mayor Morgan not expecting to use his veto power after budget deliberations set 8.7% tax hike
It will cost a lot more to live in London, Ont. this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Collision closes Falconbridge Hwy. in Sudbury
The Falconbridge Highway is closed due to a collision, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
-
Sault police recover more than $200K in stolen property, including 50 catalytic converters
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie recovered more than $200,000 in stolen property Feb. 8, the completion of a drug and stolen property investigation that began in January.
Calgary
-
'Baffling and hurtful': Residents of Eau Claire complex slated for demolition question city's tactics
Residents of a townhome complex in Eau Claire set to be torn down to make way for the Green Line say the way the city has handled the situation has been unfair, baffling and hurtful.
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips opts out of NDP leadership run, throws support behind Kathleen Ganley
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips was widely speculated to step forward as a candidate in the upcoming NDP leadership race.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Police investigating robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
Vancouver
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
-
Alberta expecting to get federal estimate of its share of Canada Pension Plan by fall
Albertans will have to wait until the fall before they learn what the federal government thinks they should get if the province quits the Canada Pension Plan.
Windsor
-
Ontario’s primary health care system 'beyond crisis levels' as 1 in 4 will soon be without family doctor: OMA
The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm about a growing family doctor shortage in Ontario, one it believes is only going to get worse over the next two years.
-
Transmission line between Essex County and Chatham-Kent ahead of schedule
According to Hydro One, the construction of the 400-mega watt hydro transmission line between Essex-County and Chatham-Kent is moving along rapidly and could be done a year ahead of schedule.
-
Handgun and $12,000 in drugs seized on Banwell Road
Windsor police have arrested one person and seized $12, 245 in drugs and a handgun after an investigation in the east end.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
North Central youth call for change in 'neglected' Regina neighbourhood
A youth group called North Central Strong is urging Regina city council to take concrete action on revitalizing the community, which they say has been "neglected" for too long.
-
Regina Symphony Orchestra receives $200,000 in emergency funding
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has been allocated $200,000 in emergency funding by the province to keep it from shutting down after over a century of operation.
Ottawa
-
School buses running in Ottawa on Friday
School buses are running in Ottawa on Friday, after the first significant snowfall in more than three weeks blanketed the capital.
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa on Family Day weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Family Day weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers say ministry emails show concerted effort to undermine early bargaining efforts
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is alleging the timing of a province-wide messaging campaign proves the government has undermined efforts to bargain in good faith since the very beginning.
-
Sask. church pastor wants shelter shuttered
In an open letter directed to the premier of Saskatchewan, a Saskatoon pastor is calling for a shelter near his church to be shut down.
-
Saskatoon nurses reporting 'inhumane' conditions at Royal University Hospital
Some nurses are describing the situation at Royal University Hospital as “inhumane,” with dozens of patients waiting to be admitted, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN).