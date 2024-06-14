Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal

Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that closures are planned due to construction, including on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Montreal and Laval and on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake.

Paving work on the Metropolitan Highway is expected to result in nighttime and weekend road closures as well.

Road users are being urged to plan their trips accordingly.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Laval and Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough will be closed in both directions.

Honoré-Mercier Bridge

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the Airlie Street entrance to Route-138 West will be closed.

Highway 20 (Souvenir)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m., the 1e Avenue entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Boulevard (R-116)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. and from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Sir Wilfrid Laurier Boulevard (R-116) East will be closed between exit 9-O (A-30 west) and Seigneurial Boulevard.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramp from the Highway 30 West service road to Route 116 East.

The ramp from the Highway 30 East service road to Route 116 East.

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117)

In Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs, Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117) will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. in both directions between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street.

Pie-IX Boulevard (R-125)

In Montreal North on Pie-IX Boulevard (R-125) South, two of three lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. from Gouin Boulevard to Henri-Bourassa Boulevard eastbound.

Viger Avenue

In the Ville-Marie borough, a section of Viger Avenue westbound will be closed between Sanguinet Street and Hôtel de Ville Avenue until June 17.

Saint-Antoine Street West

In Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, a section of Saint-Antoine Street West will be closed between Agnès and Saint-Ferdinand streets and have a temporary change of traffic direction between Rose-de-Lima Street and Atwater Avenue until fall 2026.

Highway 440 (Laval)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., one of three lanes will be closed on the Highway 440 west service road between Bergman Street and Highway 15.

Montée Major (Terrebonne)

Montée Major will be closed in both directions from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. between Laurier Boulevard (R-337) and Bocage Street.

Réseau express métropolitain (REM)

On Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.

Taschereau Boulevard (R-134)

In Longueuil, the Saint-Charles Street West entrance to Taschereau Boulevard (R-134) East will be closed from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Metropolitan Highway (A-40)

Deck joint replacement work on the Metropolitan Highway (A-40) is scheduled from Monday, June 17, until fall 2024. Nighttime and weekend closures will be a result of the work.

Roadwork may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather. Consult Quebec511.info for up-to-date road information.