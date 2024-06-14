Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that closures are planned due to construction, including on the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Montreal and Laval and on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge between Montreal and Kahnawake.
Paving work on the Metropolitan Highway is expected to result in nighttime and weekend road closures as well.
Road users are being urged to plan their trips accordingly.
Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Laval and Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough will be closed in both directions.
Honoré-Mercier Bridge
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
- As a result, the Airlie Street entrance to Route-138 West will be closed.
Highway 20 (Souvenir)
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 1 p.m., the 1e Avenue entrance to Highway 20 West will be closed in Montreal's Lachine borough.
Sir Wilfrid Laurier Boulevard (R-116)
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. and from Sunday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Sir Wilfrid Laurier Boulevard (R-116) East will be closed between exit 9-O (A-30 west) and Seigneurial Boulevard.
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The ramp from the Highway 30 West service road to Route 116 East.
- The ramp from the Highway 30 East service road to Route 116 East.
Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117)
- In Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs, Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117) will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. in both directions between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street.
Pie-IX Boulevard (R-125)
- In Montreal North on Pie-IX Boulevard (R-125) South, two of three lanes will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. from Gouin Boulevard to Henri-Bourassa Boulevard eastbound.
Viger Avenue
- In the Ville-Marie borough, a section of Viger Avenue westbound will be closed between Sanguinet Street and Hôtel de Ville Avenue until June 17.
Saint-Antoine Street West
- In Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, a section of Saint-Antoine Street West will be closed between Agnès and Saint-Ferdinand streets and have a temporary change of traffic direction between Rose-de-Lima Street and Atwater Avenue until fall 2026.
Highway 440 (Laval)
- From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., one of three lanes will be closed on the Highway 440 west service road between Bergman Street and Highway 15.
Montée Major (Terrebonne)
- Montée Major will be closed in both directions from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m. between Laurier Boulevard (R-337) and Bocage Street.
Réseau express métropolitain (REM)
- On Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide service during this period.
Taschereau Boulevard (R-134)
- In Longueuil, the Saint-Charles Street West entrance to Taschereau Boulevard (R-134) East will be closed from Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
Metropolitan Highway (A-40)
- Deck joint replacement work on the Metropolitan Highway (A-40) is scheduled from Monday, June 17, until fall 2024. Nighttime and weekend closures will be a result of the work.
Roadwork may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather. Consult Quebec511.info for up-to-date road information.
Montreal Top Stories
-
WEATHER
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Charges laid against billionaire Frank Stronach involve 3 women, date back to 1980: court documents
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
U.S. attack sub, Canada navy patrol ship arrive in Cuba on heels of Russian warships
A Canadian navy patrol ship sailed into Havana early on Friday, just hours after the United States announced a fast-attack submarine had docked at its Guantanamo naval base on Cuba, both vessels on the heels of Russian warships that arrived on the island earlier this week.
DEVELOPING Thousands still in the dark in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
U.S. court strikes down ban on rapid-fire gun accessories used in country's deadliest mass shooting
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, a gun accessory that allows semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns and was used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Darren Criss really named his second child Brother
Celebrities who have given their children unique names is nothing new, but actor Darren Criss may have raised the bar.
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv calls it 'absurd'
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to 'immediately' order a ceasefire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
'A thief will think twice': Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges laid against billionaire Frank Stronach involve 3 women, date back to 1980: court documents
Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton court.
-
'A thief will think twice': Some Torontonians installing bollards to prevent auto theft
In the face of pervasive auto theft in Toronto, some residents are looking to retractable bollards to stand between their vehicle and potential thieves.
-
Ontario's newest provincial park will open on Canada Day as work continues on permanent vision for site
Ontario is planning to open its newest provincial park to the public free of charge on Canada Day as work continues on forming a permanent vision for the site.
Ottawa
-
Worker's fingers injured after hand got stuck in machine in Ottawa's east-end
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end.
-
Off to mainly cloudy Friday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
The capital woke up to a mainly cloudy day this Friday after an eventful night with thunderstorms.
-
Falling tree from storm leaves uninsured driver with minor injuries in Augusta Township
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver not only sustained minor injuries during Thursday's storm, but is also facing charges in Augusta Township.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices increase slightly in N.B., P.E.I.
Gas prices increased slightly overnight in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, while there was no change in regular self-serve gasoline in Nova Scotia.
-
'I'm going to be rich': Glace Bay, N.S., man wins $1M Maxmillions prize
A Glace Bay, N.S., man is $1 million richer after his numbers were selected in the May 28 Lotto Max draw.
-
Uncovered debris a growing problem for N.S. community
Erosion is uncovering large amounts of junk in Hartlen Point just outside Eastern Passage, N.S.
N.L.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Northern Ontario
-
Tribunal rejects northern Ont. woman’s complaint that masking rules violated her human rights
A Timmins-area woman who was refused access to a medical appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic because she refused to wear a mask has lost her human rights complaint.
-
Sault crash sends person on mobility scooter to hospital
A person on a mobility scooter was seriously after being hit by a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands still in the dark in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
London
-
Ontario Fire Marshal's office notified after structure fire at century home
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
One person sent to hospital after fire in northwest London
Damage is estimated around $100,000 after a fire at a townhouse in London Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene on Chapman Court around 10:15 p.m.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Kitchener
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
Community comes together to search for missing Princeton man
The search continues for a man from Princeton, Ont. who was last seen on Saturday.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
Windsor
-
Mom arrested in abduction of 8-year-old son
Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.
-
Spits open new OHL season against Sarnia
The Windsor Spitfires will host Kitchener in the home opener of the 2024/25 season on Sept. 28. Just ahead of Windsor's first game at the WFCU Centre, the Spits will visit Sarnia for the Sting home opener on Sept. 27.
-
Roundabout construction to close County Road 42 and Banwell Road for three months
A busy county intersection will be closed for three months for roundabout construction.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
Vancouver
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
-
Dramatic crash in Burnaby sent 2 to hospital, led to power outage
A dramatic crash caught on camera in Burnaby on Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
-
Bear trapped in B.C. garage attempted to claw its way out, RCMP say
An intruder caused quite a bit of damage to a garage in Port Coquitlam Thursday morning, according to local Mounties.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
Which streets will be shut down for Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.
-
'A sureal experience': Manitoban watches tornado touch down beside him, obliterate property
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Work resumes on broken feeder main; water restrictions remain in place
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
-
Fueling Brains Academy says handbook clause raising parent's ire was 'improperly included'
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers' frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final
Unable to complete a third-period comeback, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination despite arguably being the better team in two of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
'Extreme' speed believed to be factor in 3-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.
-
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Regina
-
'Not bad people': Regina's homeless dejected after permanent shelter plan scrapped by council
People in need of housing are feeling dejected by Regina city council’s decision to scrap opening a permanent emergency shelter near the corner of Albert Street and Dewdney Avenue.
-
Queen City Pride bans SaskParty and law firm from participating in weekend parade
The Queen City Pride Parade is taking place on Saturday and some people will be banned from participating.
-
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Saskatoon
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
-
'Need to go further': Saskatoon bus drivers' union pushes back on new transit safety plan
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
-
How that new Instagram feature may be using your data
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.