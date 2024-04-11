Here are the road closures in Montreal planned for the weekend

Drivers in and around Montreal this weekend should note that major closures are planned due to construction.

Specifically, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Montreal and Laval will be closed at various times.

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m. and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Southbound

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between exit 4 (Souligny Avenue, downtown) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

Northbound

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances (already closed long-term).

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

Note:

From Monday, April 15 to Sunday, April 22, night-time closures on the Highway 25 southbound will be from exit 5 (R-138, Hochelaga Street, Sherbrooke Street) rather than exit 4.

Souligny Avenue

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Eastbound

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Westbound

Souligny Avenue westbound between Honoré-Beaugrand and Dickson.

Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), Highway 19 in both directions on the Papineau-Leblanc bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 South.

The Saint Martin, de la Concorde and Levesque boulevards entrances for Highway 19 South.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Eastbound

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East, exit 6 (Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Berri Street).

Sherbrooke Street East

In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce boroughs), two westbound lands and one eastbound lane will be open on Sherbrooke Street between Prud'homme Avenue and Décarie Boulevard, from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 3 p.m.

Highway 20 (du Souvenir)

The work on Highway 20 (du Souvenir) at the des Sources interchange in Pointe-Claire resumed on April 8. The work will continue until the end of 2024.

Highway 520 and Hickmore Street

Work to rebuild the overpasses on Highway 520 (de la Côte-de-Liesse), above Hickmore Street resumed on March 25.

REM (Réseau express métropolitain)

On Saturday, April 13, the REM service will be unavailable between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.

Laviolette Bridge (A-55) (Trois-Rivières and Bécancour)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., two of four lanes will be closed on the bridge between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, meaning one lane will be open in each direction.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Visit Quebec511.info to find out about current and future network closures.