Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

    Drivers hoping to get in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that road closures due to construction are expected, particularly near Laval and Brossard.

    PAPINEAU-LEBLANC BRIDGE - HIGHWAY 19

    Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), the following closure will be in effect from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4.30 a.m.:

    • The Papineau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19) in both directions.

    As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:

    • Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 South.
    •  Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque boulevard entrances for Highway 19 South.

    ROUTE 116 - SIR-WILFRID-LAURIER BOULEVARD

    In Longueuil (Saint-Hubert), the following closure will be in effect from Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

    • On the eastbound portion of Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard (R-116), exit 4 (R-112 east, Cousineau Boulevard, Chambly Road).

    All roadwork may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.

    Check Quebec511.info for up-to-date closures and roadwork. 

