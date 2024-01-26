MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

    La Fontaine Tunnel. SOURCE: MTQ La Fontaine Tunnel. SOURCE: MTQ
    Commuters should expect major traffic restrictions on the roads this weekend, says Mobilité Montréal.

    Most notably, the agency says Autoroute 25 and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel should be avoided if possible.

    HIGHWAY 25 TOWARDS THE SOUTH SHORE

    From Friday, Jan. 26 at 11 p.m. to Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m.

    Complete closure of Autoroute 25 towards the South Shore (including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel) between Exit 4 - Montreal (downtown) / Pont J.-Cartier and the entrance from Île Charron.

    Entrances to this section will be closed 30 minutes before the complete closure of the highway.

    The eastbound Souligny Avenue, between Dickson Street and Honoré-Beaugrand Street, will be closed 30 minutes before the complete closure of the highway.

    Work may be postponed in the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.

    In regards to the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, Mobilité Montréal states three lanes will remain available at all times:

    • Two lanes towards Vaudreuil-Dorion;
    • One lane towards Montreal.

