Here are the Montreal area weekend road closures due to construction

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that road construction and maintenance could result in several closures.

In particular, work is scheduled on the Honoré-Mercier Bridge and Côte-de-Liesse Road near the Decarie Interchange.

Plan your trips in advance to avoid delays.

Honoré-Mercier Bridge

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction.

Côte-de-Liesse Road East / Highway 40 East service road

In Montreal and the Town of Mont Royal (TMR), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m., Côte-de-Liesse Road East (service road) will be closed at the Highway 40 East access point (after the Côte-de-Liesse roundabout).

As a result, the Decarie Boulevard South access from the service road and Côte-de-Liesse Road East will be a default closure between Devonshire Road and Decarie Boulevard.

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard (R-112)

In Saint-Lambert, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed in both directions at the Route-132 (Victoria Bridge) overpass.

Highway 30 (De L'Acier)

In Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Beauharnois, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction between kilometres 15 and 22, including on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.

As a result, the following will be default closures:

The Canal Road entrance.

In the eastbound direction, exits 17 (Canal Road) and 22 (R-236, Saint-Louis Road).

Metropolitan Highway (A-40)

On Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., two of three lanes will be closed on the Metropolitan Highway (A-40) between Pie-IX and Viau boulevards. One of two lanes on the service road will also be closed.

REM light rail line

Service will be interrupted from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Viger Avenue

From Sunday at midnight until Saturday, Aug. 31 at 5 a.m., Viger Avenue will be closed between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Clark Street.

Jean-e'Estrées Street

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m., one lane will be closed and the road will be narrowed on Jean-D'Estrées Street between Saint-Jacques Street and Saint-Antoine Street.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island sector (long-term closures)

There is a long-term Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp closure to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge. This closure will be in place until early September.

On Nuns' Island, the Pointe-Nord Road / Carrefour Alexander-G.-Bell and Jacques-Le Ber Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard entrances are closed until the end of November.

All roadwork may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.

Visit Quebec511.info for up-to-date road closures.