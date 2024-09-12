Here are the Montreal-area road closures for the weekend

There will be a series of major road closures over the weekend for construction, including on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) and Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136).

Drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Other closures are listed below.

Metropolitan Expressway (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) West will be closed between the Laurentians and Decarie interchanges.

As a result, the following will be default closures as of 11 p.m.:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) South and North ramps to the Met West.

The Stinson Street entrance.

The Transport Ministry recommends drivers avoid the area or allow for much more time to reach their destination.

From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Metropolitan will be closed between exit 73 (Christophe Colomb Avenue) and the entrance to Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Berri Street exit (6) will be closed on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

Quebec Bridge

The Quebec Bridge (R-175) between Quebec City and Levis will be completely closed in both directions from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

Saint-Antoine Street West

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m., Saint-Antoine Street West will be closed between de la Montagne and Lucien-L’Allier streets.

Highway 440

In Laval, Highway 440 westbound will be closed overnight between exits 24 (Industriel Boulevard) and 22 (A-15, Montréal, Saint-Jérôme) and the entrance to Highway 15.

The closures will follow this schedule:

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 6:30 a.m. – at exit 24

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. – at exit 22

From Sunday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m. – at exit 22

Highway 640 (Saint-Eustache and Boisbriand)

Highway 640 will be closed in both directions between exit 14 (25th Avenue) eastbound and exit 16 (A-13) westbound, from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.

Saint-Charles Street West (Longueuil)

From Saturday at 5 a.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m. the Saint-Charles Street West entrance for Route 134 East and towards the Route 32 East and West will be closed.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island sector (long-term closures)

There is a long-term Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp closure to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge. This closure will be in place until the end of September.

On Nuns' Island, the Pointe-Nord Road / Carrefour Alexander-G.-Bell and Jacques-Le Ber Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard entrances are closed until the end of November.

A-10 / R-132 / Samuel-De Champlain Bridge interchange

In Brossard, for around two weeks, access to Route 132 East (towards Longueuil) from de Rome, Marie-Victorin and Provencher boulevards is closed as well as the A-10 East (Montreal / Samuel-De Champlain Bridge) and the A-10 West ramps.

All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date road closures and other information, visit Quebec511.info.