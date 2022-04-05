Hema-Quebec seeing rise in cancellations, no-shows since 6th wave declared

Héma-Québec said Tuesday blood donations are down since the sixth wave was declared and if the shortfall gets worse, services could be impacted.

Visiting the “Globule” permanent donation site in Kirkland, a few hearty regulars are giving blood. But it’s the more casual visitors that aren’t coming as often.

Since the sixth wave, cancellations and no-shows at the donor clinics are up and donations are down.

"Blood components cannot be stored for long, we need new donors on a constant basis," Laurent Paul Menard, director of public relations for Héma-Québec, told CTV News.

The organization said the drop in donations is a red flag across the province.

Its CEO, Nathalie Fagnan, said there is currently no risk for surgeries.

"When we look at the … stock we have in our inventory, we've got a shortfall of 800 donations if you compare with a target of 5,500 donations a week," Fagnan said.

The blood, platelets and plasma collected at donation sites is distributed all over Quebec.

Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson wants his local clinic to surpass expectations. "I know they have a target and we want to help them reach it by working hand in hand," he said.

Everyone is welcome to visit the Héma-Québec website where people can learn about eligibility and book a visit while personalizing their donation for blood, plasma or platelets.

Héma-Québec said the regular donors are doing great things and hopes more people will follow their example and give the gift of life.

Paul Normand, a city councilor in Vaudreuil-Dorion, came to give on Tuesday.

“I’m in good health, so I give.”

From Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Pierre Chevrier said, "I want to give. I can do it because I’m healthy and when I’m not, someone else will.”

Onnig Kouyoumdjian of Dollard-des-Ormeaux said, “I have three kids and I like to believe someone will always be there to help. It takes a village.”