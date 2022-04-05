Hema-Quebec seeing rise in cancellations, no-shows since 6th wave declared

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after the Second World War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via remote feed during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon