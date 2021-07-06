MONTREAL -- Hema-Quebec is asking all Quebecers who are able to give blood to consider doing so as soon as possible.

Over the next two weeks, the organization states it needs to provide 200 appointments per day.

That means 1,000 blood donations per day are needed to guarantee the blood bank's reserves remain high.

Blood has a limited shelf life, so the bank must be replenished on an ongoing basis.

Hema-Quebec states blood groups O+ and O- are especially in demand.

Officials add, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a great number of Quebecers donated blood, but there has been a decline in the number of appointments in recent times.

An appointment is needed in order to donate; they can be made either over phone (1 800 343-7264) or on the website.

Hema-Quebec states there are many appointments available in Montreal, on the south and north shores, as well as in Quebec City.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 6, 2021.