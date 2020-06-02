MONTREAL -- Héma-Québec is asking for more blood donors in June to restore the province’s blood supply to its optimal level ahead of the summer season.

The organization, whose mission is to meet Quebec’s needs by supplying blood and other biological products of human origin, specified that it needs 100 more donations every day than the 1,000 donations it normally needs.

The gradual resumption of activities in Quebec and the increase in demand for blood products in hospitals are making this call for more generosity from blood donors necessary.

Héma-Québec has changed its practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now asking anyone who wants to donate blood to make an appointment.

The organization has ensured that many security measures have been deployed due to the pandemic.

For example, changes have been made for access to collection sites; temperature measurements of donors, volunteers and employees are being taken; the screens used for the blood donation questionnaire are being disinfected and acrylic panels were added to all the collection sites.

In addition, all blood donors, employees and volunteers who will need to be inside the two-metre physical distancing limit must wear a surgical mask, provided by Héma-Québec.



This article by The Canadian Press was first published on June 2, 2020.