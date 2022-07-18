Hema-Quebec employees ratify collective agreement

A 90.7 per cent majority of Héma-Québec workers in Montreal and Quebec City have ratified an agreement in principle, to renew their collective agreement.

The nearly 500 workers in five unions who voted include laboratory technicians, nurses (in Quebec City) and drivers.

The four-year agreement applies to a contract that took effect March 31, 2019 and continues until March 31, 2023. It provides for increases of at least eight to 12 per cent depending on the job title.

The CSN-affiliated union, Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux, says they also made gains in premiums, pension and training.

Simon Poulin, spokesperson for the unions, said he believes he obtained "the maximum attainable" under the circumstances and said he was satisfied with the result.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 18, 2022.