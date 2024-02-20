Helicopter crashes south of Montreal, pilot not seriously injured: fire department

A pilot walked away from a helicopter crash south of Montreal with no major injuries Tuesday night, a fire official said.

Police and firefighters received a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. and were called to a field near Chemin de la Grande Ligne, near Highway 35, where the Robinson R44 aircraft landed.

Patrice Demers, operations chief of the fire department in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., said the helicopter struck some hydro wires before crashing to the ground.

The pilot, a man in his 30s, was the sole occupant on board and was luckily not seriously injured, he said.

About 200 households in the area were temporarily without power after the crash.

