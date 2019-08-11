

The Canadian Press





Businessman Stephane Roy,55, and his son Justin Roy-Seguin's funerals are scheduled for next Saturday at Saint-Jerome Cathedral in the Laurentians.

The president of produce company Savoura and his 14-year-old son disappeared July 10 when returning via helicopter from a fishing trip in the Upper Laurentians, leading to numerous search operations by the authorities.

The bodies of the two along with the helicopter belonging to Roy were found 15 days later in the Lac Valtrie area, north of Mont-Tremblant Park.

The two death notices were published on the Trudel Funeral Home website.