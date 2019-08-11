Featured Video
Helicopter crash victims' funerals next weekend
Biologico organic tomato greenhouse owner Stephane Roy is seen in Saint-Sophie, Que., on August 16, 2012. Search and rescue teams found his body along with his son near his crashed helicopter July 25. The father and son's funeral is scheduled for next weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 8:54PM EDT
Businessman Stephane Roy,55, and his son Justin Roy-Seguin's funerals are scheduled for next Saturday at Saint-Jerome Cathedral in the Laurentians.
The president of produce company Savoura and his 14-year-old son disappeared July 10 when returning via helicopter from a fishing trip in the Upper Laurentians, leading to numerous search operations by the authorities.
The bodies of the two along with the helicopter belonging to Roy were found 15 days later in the Lac Valtrie area, north of Mont-Tremblant Park.
The two death notices were published on the Trudel Funeral Home website.