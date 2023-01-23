Heavy snowstorms set to hit Quebec. Here's what to expect

Another winter storm is headed for Southwestern Quebec this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued special weather statements warning of heavy snow and strong winds from Windsor to eastern regions of Quebec.

Special weather statement for Quebec for the week of Jan. 23, 2023.

Snow is expected to begin in the Montreal area Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight, Wednesday into Thursday, making for a difficult Thursday morning commute. Strong winds will accompany the low, creating blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The Quebec futurecast for the week starting Jan. 23, 2023.

Accumulations are expected to be in the 15 to 25-centimetre range.

Skies will clear out Thursday night behind the low and colder air will move in for the end of the week. A mild start to the weekend is expected on Saturday, however, colder air will be the trend heading into the month of February.

