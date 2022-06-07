Hearing for man accused of attacking girl, 10, on Montreal street delayed
The latest hearing for a 21-year-old Montreal man accused of attacking a 10-year-old girl on the street has been postponed.
The case will return to court on June 22, and was delayed due to the legal aid strike.
During Tanvir Singh’s last court appearance in May, experts from the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric institute told the court they believed he was not criminally responsible for his actions.
Singh was arrested shortly after the March attack in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. He is currently facing charges of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The victim survived her injuries but remains traumatized.
On March 14, the girl -- whose identity is protected by a publication ban -- was reportedly grabbed and punched repeatedly by Singh while walking home from school in broad daylight.
Several bystanders stepped in to stop the attack before police made their arrest.
- With files from CTV News Montreal's Stephane Giroux
