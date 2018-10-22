

There have been six confirmed cases in Montreal of a rare polio-like disease causing paralysis in children, signalling a potential rise in the disease.

Called AFP, or acute flaccid paralysis, the World Health Organization defines the illness as a “sudden onset of paralysis/weakness in any part of the body of a child less than 15 years of age.” It is also known as AFM, or acute flaccid myelitis.

The spike in the disease was first reported last month in the U.S., where the Center for Disease Control reported more than 60 cases of AFP have been confirmed in 22 states in recent weeks. Another 127 cases are under investigation

Health Canada’s most recent statistics show only five confirmed cases and 25 probable cases on the disease nationwide this year.

The disease, though extremely rare, is not new in Canada – according to Canada’s public health agency, there are about 60 potential cases of the illness every year.

Still, it can be alarming, because AFP mainly affects the part of the spinal cord that controls movement and children are the ones typically affected by it.

Some symptoms include paralyzed limbs, drooping of the face or eyelids and slurred speech.

Health Canada said though it doesn’t expect the same numbers in Canada as the U.S., it is closely monitoring the situation.

It is recommending Canadians take the same precautions as during the flu season, including washing hands and wiping down surfaces.

It also recommends visiting a health professional if your child seems weak and has cold-like symptoms.