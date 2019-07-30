

CTV Montreal staff





Uber JUMP Montreal was on McGill College Ave today giving away free bike helmets to hundreds of Montrealers in need. The line-up stretched from De Maisonneuve Ave. to Saint-Catherine St.

“The head is the most precious thing you have. You hurt your head you lose- it’s a life changing injury,” said operations manager Tom Kasprzycki of JUMP by Uber Montreal.

Kasprzycki said JUMP has given away almost 1,000 helmets to Montrealers this year. All electric bikes in Montreal require users to wear helmets including the pedal-assisted, electric JUMP bikes.

Kasprzycki says that with a top speed of 32 km/h, users would be wise to wear their helmets to save them from injuring their skulls’ precious cargo.