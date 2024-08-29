MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Head of nuclear medicine at Jewish General found guilty of sexual assault  

    A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi A lawyer walks past the courthouse in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    A Montreal doctor and his girlfriend have been found guilty of sexual assault.

    Stephan Probst, the head of nuclear medicine at the Jewish General Hospital, and his co-accused, Wendy Devera, were convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman they met online in 2020.

    The victim claimed she was drugged, and while she had agreed to have sex with Devera, she said she never agreed to sex with both of them.

    CIUSSS West-Central Montreal told CTV News that they would take the time to properly review the situation before issuing a comment.

    Probst and Devera will be sentenced in September, and both face lengthy sentences.

    "Unfortunately, some people in our society still believe that there's such a thing as implicit consent," said Crown prosecutor Delphine Mauger.

     "This is not the case in Canadian law. It's not the first time that [I] as a Crown prosecutor have heard accused testify about what they thought and why they thought the victim or the complainant where consenting." 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News