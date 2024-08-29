Head of nuclear medicine at Jewish General found guilty of sexual assault  

A Montreal doctor and his girlfriend have been found guilty of sexual assault.

Stephan Probst, the head of nuclear medicine at the Jewish General Hospital, and his co-accused, Wendy Devera, were convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman they met online in 2020.

The victim claimed she was drugged, and while she had agreed to have sex with Devera, she said she never agreed to sex with both of them.

CIUSSS West-Central Montreal told CTV News that they would take the time to properly review the situation before issuing a comment.

Probst and Devera will be sentenced in September, and both face lengthy sentences.

"Unfortunately, some people in our society still believe that there's such a thing as implicit consent," said Crown prosecutor Delphine Mauger.

"This is not the case in Canadian law. It's not the first time that [I] as a Crown prosecutor have heard accused testify about what they thought and why they thought the victim or the complainant where consenting."