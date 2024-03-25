Head coach Martin St. Louis returning to Canadiens bench after personal leave

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is returning to the NHL team's bench for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

St. Louis had been away from the team since March 16 for family reasons.

The Canadiens say St. Louis' 16-year-old son, Mason, suffered an injury while playing in a hockey game. Mason experienced injury complications a week later and was hospitalized.

Mason's condition has since stabilized and is recovering at the St. Louis family home in Connecticut, the Canadiens say.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski stepped in as head coach with St. Louis away.

The Canadiens went 1-1-2 in four road games in their head coach's absence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.