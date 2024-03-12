'He's spending a lot of money': Quebec groups respond to CAQ budget

Quebec business, health care, construction and other industry experts responded with skepticism to the province's historic budget that would create the biggest deficit in history.

"This year alone, we're spending $10 million in debt servicing," said Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) vice-president Renaud Brossard. "That's more than what we spend on the department of families."

The MEI called the governing CAQ one of the biggest spending governments in Quebec's history.

"He's spending a lot of money," said Brossard. "Where is it going? We don't know. Spending is up 48 per cent. I'm not sure service quality is up 48 per cent."

Health care

On health care this year, the government will add $2 billion more to that budget, with $360 million going towards improving access.



"It's going to help. Game changer? I'm not so sure," said CSN president Caroline Messier.

Health-care workers say the problem is too many people are still waiting for care, and what's needed is a plan to bring in more front-line medical professionals.



"It was a good agreement we reached, but so much has to be done to change the culture in the health system, and the bureaucracy is enormous," said Messier. "People fill out papers more than they take care of people."

Housing

On housing, the government is also predicting the real estate market will keep rising.

The average price of a home last year was just under half a million dollars, an increase of 50 per cent since the pandemic.

The construction industry says that 43,000 new homes are being built this year, but what is needed is at least three times more.



Builders appealed to the government to remove the sales tax on new rental units like other provinces did, but that did not happen.

Business

Businesses are also worried.

Several businesses announced that tax credits have expired and costs are going up, and interest rates remain high.

They were hoping for a boost that didn't come.

"There's nothing there, and we are the worst province in Canada for taxation, and, to make it worse, the tax credit is gone," said Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses vice-president Francois Vincent.

The government admitted that 2023 was a bad year and some feel the finance minister is now relying too heavily on the economy to improve in order to help many industries. The fear is what will happen if it doesn't.