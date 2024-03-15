MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hans Zimmer to perform live in Montreal in September

    Award-winning composer and music producer Hans Zimmer, shown in a handout photo, is bringing his high-energy live shows to Canada. (Frank Embacher, The Canadian Press) Award-winning composer and music producer Hans Zimmer, shown in a handout photo, is bringing his high-energy live shows to Canada. (Frank Embacher, The Canadian Press)
    Montrealers will get the chance to transport themselves to the scenescapes of Dune, The Dark Knight, and Kung Fu Panda via music in the fall.

    Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is coming to the Bell Centre and will perform music from his many film credits with an 18-piece band and full orchestra.

    Evenko announced that tickets will go on sale March 22 for the Sept. 17 show. There is an exclusive pre-sale on March 20 for those who follow Zimmer on TikTok.

    @hanszimmer We are thrilled to announce that @Hans Zimmer Live is returning to the United States and Canada! Get ready for an unforgettable night of music with me and the studio band. 🎟️ Want tickets before they go on sale to the public? Follow me HERE for an exclusive TikTok presale on Wednesday, March 20 at 10am local. General on sale takes place on Friday, March 22 at 10am local. #HansZimmerLive #filmmusic #concert #livemusic #classicalmusic #composer #filmtok #liveconcert #zimmertok ♬ original sound - Hans Zimmer

    The Montreal show is the first in Canada, and Zimmer heads to Toronto for the 19th.

    Among his dozens of Grammy, Critics Choice, Golden Globe and other awards, Zimmer won Academy Award Oscars for The Lion King in 1995 and Denis Villeneuve's Dune in 2022. 

