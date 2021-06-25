MONTREAL -- A Halva product sold in Quebec, Alberta, Ontario, and possibly elsewhere has been recalled nationally.

Al-Rabih brand Halva was recalled due to a risk of salmonella poisoning.

The recall affects the plain (also called ‘traditional’) version, sold at a volume of 454 grams, with a best before date of Dec. 1, 2022.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

It’s the third recall affecting the brand in recent days after two batches of Al-Rabih tahini paste were also taken off the shelves earlier in June.

The affected tahini batches are those sold in volumes of 454 grams and 4.54 kilograms with expiry dates Sept. 4, 2022 and Oct. 19, 2022.