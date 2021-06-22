MONTREAL -- Consumers are being advised not to consume certain Gourmet Végétarien hummus products because they are likely to contain the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to a recall notice issued Tuesday.

The recalled products, all in 240 gram containers, include various flavours of hummus from the Gourmet Végétarien brand :

“Roasted garlic hummus” with an expiration date of July 7, 2021

“Hummus avocado” with an expiration date of July 16, 2021

“Classic hummus” with an expiration date of July 21, 2021

The affected products were sold until Tuesday in several Quebec stores and have been voluntarily recalled by the operator as a precaution, according to a notice from Quebec’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

There have been no reported cases of illnesses related to the recalled products.

People are advised to throw the affected products away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

MAPAQ said consuming food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis.