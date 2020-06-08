MONTREAL -- Nearly half of Canadians who thought they had COVID-19 didn’t consider getting tested, according to a new survey.

People who did consider getting tested both in Canada and the United States were more likely to report having trouble with the idea of physical distancing.

The survey by the Association for Canadian Studies also revealed that one in four Canadians considered getting tested compared to one in three Americans – and that men were more likely than women to consider it.

Out of Canada’s three major cities, Montrealers were most likely to consider getting tested, at 36 per cent compared to 30 per cent in Toronto and 31 per cent in Vancouver.

When it comes to a second wave, Canadians are more likely than Americans to think it will be impossible to avoid, at 48 per cent and 36 per cent respectively – but Americans are more likely to think the second wave will be stronger than the first.

Both groups think confinement measures will be necessary in the event of a second wave and majorly support the idea – Canadians slightly more so than Americans, at 63 per cent compared to 55.

Both countries also agree the best way to isolate for a second wave would be to close schools, followed by public spaces and then businesses.

The survey was carried out online from May 29 to May 31 and reached 1,536 Canadians and 1,002 Americans aged 18 and up.