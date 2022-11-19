Habs vs. Flyers: Suzuki and Allen secure shootout win

The Montreal Canadiens ended a short two-game losing streak Saturday night at the Bell Centre with a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nick Suzuki scored the winning goal in the shootout, besting goaltender Carter Hart with a masterful feint.

Meanwhile, Habs goalie Jake Allen showed no mercy to the Flyers. He was lucky when a shot from Morgan Frost hit both posts but evaded the goal line.

Cole Caufield had two goals and an assist, while Mike Matheson, in his first game of the season, and Christian Dvorak also scored in regulation time for the Canadiens (9-8-1). Suzuki had two assists and Allen made 25 saves.

For the Flyers (7-7-4), Owen Tippett had a brace, while Travis Sanheim and Kevin Hayes also got the ball rolling. Zack MacEwen was credited with two assists and Hart stopped 28 shots.

The Flyers suffered their sixth consecutive loss (0-4-2).

Matheson was playing his first game with the Habs this season since an abdominal muscle injury suffered during camp. Matheson was acquired this summer from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.

Jordan Harris was removed from the Habs' lineup on Saturday to make room for Matheson.

The Habs will return to action on Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 19, 2022.