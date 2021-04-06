MONTREAL -- Forward Jan Mysak has agreed to a three-season entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Mysak, 18, played 13 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL this season, scoring two goals.

The centre also played in 11 games with HC Litvinov in the Czech league Extraliga, picking up one assist and 14 penalty minutes.

Last season, the Czech forward tallied nine points (five goals, four assists) in 26 games with HC Litvinov. Mysak also played 22 OHL games with the Hamilton Bulldogs where he scored 15 goals and added 10 assists while serving 10 penalty minutes.

The deal will pay him an NHL salary of $750,000 USD in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 and $775,000 in 2023-2024. It also includes a signing bonus of $92,500 for each year of the deal.

Mysak will earn a salary of $80,000 per season in the American League.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2021.