Habs' plane struck by fueling truck in Pittsburgh

    After suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Penguins Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens were grounded at the Pittsburgh airport after a mishap.

    The Habs' plane was struck by a fueling truck, preventing it from taking off, team spokesperson Chantal Machabée confirmed to CTV News.

    The team spent an extra night in the U.S. but is expected to land at the St-Hubert airport at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

    The Habs will host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

