Habs overcome losing streak with 5-4 win over St. Louis Blues
The Montreal Canadiens scored three goals during an intense third period to snap an embarrassing six-game losing skid in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.
Jonathan Drouin scored his first of the season to give Montreal (16-21-3) the win in a final frame where both teams scored five goals. Joel Armia scored two goals. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal.
The Blues (19-18-3) were helped by their fourth line. Alexey Torppochenko scored while Nikita Alexandrov netted his first NHL goal. Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevic added goals.
Jake Allen made 18 saves and allowed four goals as the Canadiens swept the season series against his former team.
Jordan Binnington gave up five goals and made 22 saves.
Christian Dvorak tried to rekindle the magic from the last Canadiens-Blues encounter, where he bagged a hat trick in a 7-4 win. Late in the first period, Dvorak found his way between Blues defencemen Calle Rosen and Justin Faulk but Binnington denied the centre’s effort to score the first goal.
Seconds later, the Blues broke the ice on the counter attack. Brayden Schenn passed over to Saad on a two-on-one down the ice giving the visitors a 1-0 lead by the first intermission.
Armia levelled the score for Montreal in the second period. The winger made Jack Neighbours fall by spinning and winding up a wrist shot that beat Binnington.
St. Louis regained their lead when former Hab Tyler Pitlick found Torpochenko, who scored his second goal of the campaign.
Montreal had a golden opportunity to tie the game at 2-2 after Ivan Barbachev took a four-minute high-sticking call. After three minutes of sustained pressure, it seemed as though the Blues would escape from their lengthy penalty but Dach equalized from the high slot.
The Canadiens took their first lead of the game 36 seconds into the third period. Nick Suzuki sent a high pass for Caufield from behind the net and the winger surprised Binnington for his 23rd goal of the season.
The Blues tied the game less than two minute later when Alexandrov hopped on Allen’s rebound to score his first NHL goal.
St. Louis made it a 4-3 game on the power play after former Blue Joel Edmundsson’s weak clearance ended up on Buchnevic’s stick in the slot.
The Habs tied the game yet again when Jake Evans hit the post but Armia grabbed the rebound and netted his second of the night.
Montreal took their second lead of the game when Drouin’s backhand slid under Binnington and past the goal line.
Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo suffered a lower-body injury in the first period. The Blues announced in the first intermission that he would not return to the game.
Canadiens defenceman David Savard skated in his 700th NHL game. The Ste. Hyacithe, Que., native split his 12-year NHL career between the Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning and collected 191 points (45 goals, 146 assists) along the way.
On the other side of the ice, Blues defenceman Justin Faulk laced up his skates for an 800th NHL game. The 33-year-old also played 12 seasons in the NHL with the Blues and the Carolina Hurricanes totalling 368 points (119 goals, 249 assists).
The Canadiens end their three-game homestand by hosting the Seattle Kraken on Monday.
The Blues cap off back-to-back road games in Minnesota against the Wild on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadian travellers need to know about capture of El Chapo's son, violence in Mexico
The capture of a son of one of the world's most notorious drug kingpins sparked a wave of violence in Mexico's northwestern Sinaloa state this week. CTVNews.ca looks at what we know so far.
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
Orthodox Christmas takes on new meaning for Ukrainian newcomers in Canada
Nearing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainians in Canada after fleeing the war are bringing old traditions and giving them a new meaning this Orthodox Christmas.
Damar Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as 'excellent' Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
Some Canadians set to return from Mexico's Mazatlan area as airports reopen
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico's Sinaloa state are packing their bags to return home after a wave of violence erupted in the region, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
Wealthier neighbourhoods had more access to virtual mental health services in the pandemic: study
Recent data from the Canadian Institution for Health Information shows that wealthier neighbourhoods in Canada had more access to virtual mental health services during the pandemic.
'Senseless': After three years, mourners of Flight PS752 victims still seek justice
Grieving relatives will mark three years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752 on Sunday by holding rallies across the country and pushing Ottawa to take a tougher stance against Iran.
Toronto
-
Toronto Maple Leafs reveal new warm-up jerseys ahead of Indigenous Celebration game
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting special new jerseys on Saturday night.
-
GO Trains will close doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | What you need to know about Toronto's vacant home tax ahead of Feb. 2 declaration deadline
Toronto residents whose properties sit vacant for more than half the year will soon have to pay a hefty tax but it remains to be seen whether the penalty will actually help boost housing supply in a city facing an affordability crisis.
Atlantic
-
New COVID-19 sub-variant identified in Nova Scotia
A new sub-variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in Atlantic Canada, particularly in Nova Scotia.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating apparent stabbing in Spryfield
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault with a weapon in Spryfield, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Cape Breton ski season plagued by mild weather
With very little natural snowfall so far this winter season, ski lodge staff across the Maritimes have their work cut out for them in opening for business.
London
-
'It’s a homecoming'; Shaedon Sharpe’s family to watch him play in Toronto Sunday
Shaedon Sharpe’s fan club from London, Ont. is about to see him play live for the first time Sunday in Toronto
-
'Targeted shooting': St. Thomas Police involved in active investigation
More than a dozen officers are surrounding a house on a quiet St. Thomas Street Saturday morning.
-
Early morning structure fire causes $150k in damages
Fire crews were busy early Saturday morning due to a structure fire at Pall Mall and Miles Street
Northern Ontario
-
The Vest Project continues its fundraising efforts
The Vest Project in North Bay has raised over $85,000 in just nine months, with all the money going towards buying protective equipment for those on the front lines in Ukraine.
-
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
-
Northern Ont. brothers being hailed as heroes for saving life of toddler
What started as a trip into Sudbury to see a movie turned into two brothers from Manitoulin Island being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a two-year-old at a restaurant along the way.
Calgary
-
Residents evacuate units in early-morning fire in southwest Calgary condo
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire in a condominium in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
-
Calgary police request public assistance locating southeast Calgary woman missing since late November
Calgary police are asking for the public's help in locating a southeast Calgary woman who has gone missing.
-
Flames recall 2 Wranglers as Ritchie goes on injured reserve
Calgary Wrangler forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr were recalled by the Calgary Flames Saturday. The team also placed Brett Ritchie on injured reserve.
Kitchener
-
Tent removal notices at Victoria Park sparks dispute with homeless advocates
Tent removal notices issues by the City of Kitchener staff at Victoria Park have sparked a dispute with advocates for those experiencing homelessness.
-
‘It’s a disaster waiting to happen’: Residents protest possible changes to road in Paris, Ont.
A plan to change a stretch of roadway in the town of Paris, Ont. is sparking debate.
-
University of Waterloo's Ford brothers return for quarterback camp
A pair of star football alumni have returned to the University of Waterloo to train the next generation of players.
Vancouver
-
Ongoing war hangs over Ukrainian Christmas celebrations in Metro Vancouver
British Columbians with Ukrainian roots and newcomers who fled the war and have recently settled in Metro Vancouver came together to celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreement
B.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.
-
Murder charge laid in fatal Mission stabbing, IHIT says
A 27-year-old Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Mission last month.
Edmonton
-
'The system is not functioning': Lack of forensic experts adding to already mounting court backlog
The backlog of legal cases continues to grow in Edmonton, a defence lawyer says, as both Crown prosecutors and defence attorneys struggle to find available forensic psychologists and experts.
-
'The language of food is international': Edmonton's Norwood Legion embraces Ukrainian chef
A Ukrainian chef now calling Edmonton home due to the war in that country had the opportunity to share some culinary traditions at the Norwood Legion.
-
Man sent to hospital after reported road rage incident: RCMP
A man was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" northeast of Edmonton Saturday morning, according to RCMP.
Windsor
-
Windsor's Serbian Centre surpasses fundraising goal with 20K
As members of the community gathered to celebrate Orthodox Christmas Friday evening, the Association of Serbian Student Philanthropists through the University of Windsor announced they raised more than $20 thousand dollars
-
Bright Lights Windsor closes Sunday
Bright Lights Windsor closes as of 10pm Sunday
-
Juno-nominated Canadian Chamber Choir comes to Windsor for the Windsor Choral Festival 2023
The year has a musical start with Concert performances coming to Windsor with the Windsor Choral Festival
Regina
-
'Church is like a small family': Regina's Ukrainian community celebrates Christmas despite invasion in Ukraine
Jan. 7 marks an important day for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Regina, as Christmas Day celebrations begin.
-
Sask. RCMP arrest one following lockdown on Cowessess First Nation
A lockdown on Cowessess First Nation has been lifted following the arrest of a suspect by Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Regina firm preparing class-action lawsuit against Sunwing in wake of cancellations
A Regina law firm is preparing a class-action lawsuit against Sunwing and Sunwing Vacations after hundreds of Canadian travellers experienced delays and cancellations with the airline in December.
Ottawa
-
Sustained R1 service could lead to bus cancellations as LRT disruption continues
The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo is looking at several service plans for Sunday and into the workweek as trains remain stuck on part of the Confederation Line, but those plans could affect other commuters.
-
St. Brigid's owner repairing church after TUPOC eviction, claims some items missing
The owner of St. Brigid's Cathedral in Lowertown says the interior of the church needs some repairs and several items are missing. The United People of Canada are denying anything went missing while they were at the site.
-
OPP stop driver clocked at 216 km/h on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont. is facing charges after officers stopped a vehicle going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. residents stuck in Mexico amid Cartel violence
Two couples from Spiritwood were on their way to watch the World Junior Gold Medal game in the city of Mazatlan Sinaloa when they found out about the violence erupting in the community.
-
$700K home, $79K in cash seized following drug trafficking bust: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) charged two men and a woman and seized a variety of property and cash after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. mother says her intellectually disabled daughter was handcuffed instead of helped
A Saskatchewan mother is upset with the justice system after her daughter, who has an intellectual disability, spent more than a month in jail, and was later transferred to a psychiatric centre.