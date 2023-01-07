Habs overcome losing streak with 5-4 win over St. Louis Blues

Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (27) celebrates with teammate Johnathan Kovacevic after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin (27) celebrates with teammate Johnathan Kovacevic after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon