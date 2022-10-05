Habs offer three-year contract to Logan Mailloux

19-year-old Logan Mailloux has signed a three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The agreement will bring the Ontario-native $1,582,500 from the NHL over three seasons, including a signing bonus of $92,500. Mailloux will also receive a salary of $70,000 per season in the American League.

It's a decision that has been thought about "in depth," according to Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, given Mailloux's history.

Mailloux asked not to be picked in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, but the Canadiens drafted him anyway at no. 31. Prior to the draft, he was charged in Sweden and paid a fine after sharing images of a sexual act with a woman with his teammates without the woman's consent in the fall of 2020.

In September of 2021, the player was suspended by the Ontario Hockey League, and reinstated in December.

The Habs did not invite him to their development camp in 2021, but invited him this year saying he deserves a second chance.

"To see his growth and development through all of this, the sincerity with which he's done all these programs, it's remarkable," said Habs director of player development Rob Ramage.

Mailloux took part in the team's Respect and Consent program in the past year.

"Having Logan around our team members and hockey operations staff for much of the summer has allowed us to get to know and appreciate him better," said Hughes in a press release. "Logan has the opportunity to become a positive changemaker and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. He recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues."

Mailloux has said publicly that he regrets sharing the photo.

"I would have changed everything," he said this year when asked what he would have done differently in Sweden.

31st overall in the 2021 NHL draft pick, Mailloux played 12 games with the London Knights last season, logging nine points (three goals, six assists) and 13 penalty minutes.