MONTREAL -- After getting its hands on a defenceman in the first round, the Montreal Canadiens added some attacking depth to its bank of prospects in the second round of the NHL Draft on Wednesday.

With the 47th, 48th and 57th picks, the Habs selected forwards Luke Tuch and Jan Mysa, before swapping the 57th pick with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In return, the Habs got a second-round pick in 2021 and a fourth-round pick later in the day, 124th overall.

Tuch is the brother of Alex of the Vegas Golden Knights. He's a six-foot, two-inch, 203-pound left winger, and is committed to playing at Boston University.

Avec le 47e choix, les Canadiens sélectionnent Luke Tuch.



With the 47th pick, the Canadiens select Luke Tuch.#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/btarz4bUcq — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2020

He had 15 goals and as many assists in 47 games with the U18 National Development Program team last winter. He is known for his determination on the ice, although some observers doubt he will be able to produce offensively in the NHL. They also believe he will be relegated to a supporting role as a best case scenario.

Mysak, meanwhile, had 15 goals and 10 assists in 22 games for the Hamilton Bulldogs last season, having started the campaign in the Czech Elite League. He also had a goal and an assist in five games at the World Junior Championship.

Avec le 48e choix, les Canadiens sélectionnent Jan Mysak.



With the 48th pick, the Canadiens select Jan Mysak.#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/m4oaCQmVpH — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2020

Some observers saw him being picked in the first round. His strengths are his skating, his aggressiveness and his offensive skills. At five feet 10 inches and 175 pounds, it remains to be seen if he'll be able to consistently produce at the next level.

The Habs got their hands on defenceman Kaiden Guhle of the Prince Albert Raiders with the 16th pick on Tuesday night in the first round of the draft.

The Canadiens also have four fourth round picks, as well as a fifth, sixth and seventh round pick.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.