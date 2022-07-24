Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
The Habs forward was on a fishing trip on Lac des Sables in Notre-Dame-du-Laus when the plane came down, according to a report from Réseau des sports (RDS).
A man named Serge Labelle was also nearby on a ski jet. He was the first to reach the plane, with Byron and his brother-in-law, Neal Leblond, arriving shortly afterward.
The group retrieved the pilot and brought him to shore to await first responders, who were called around 11:15 a.m.
Paul Byron confirmed the events to RDS but preferred not to comment out of respect for the pilot.
According to provincial police (SQ), the pilot, who was alone on board, suffered injuries but was conscious and breathing before he was transported to hospital.
The incident is being investigated by The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).
Montreal Canadiens left wing Charles Hudon (54) celebrates with teammate left wing Paul Byron (41) after scoring against the Carolina Hurricanes during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, January 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
It's not the first time a member of the Canadien family has made such a rescue.
In 2020, General Manager Geoff Molson pulled a pilot from a crashed plane on Lake Massawippi near North Hatley, Que.
With files from RDS' Jeremie Asselin.
