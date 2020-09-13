MONTREAL -- Like Batman and Iron Man before him, a Montreal billionaire pulled off a hero act on Sunday.

Geoff Molson, scion of the famous brewing family and president and CEO of the CH Group, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, pulled a pilot from a crashed plane.

The pilot suffered minor injuries while making the emergency water landing on Lake Massawippi near North Hatley.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m.

The pilot, a man in his 60s who was alone on board the plane, was wearing a life jacket. Molson pulled the man from the water into his small pleasure craft.

The plane sank into the lake.

The Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the crash, according to the Surete du Quebec. The Environment Ministry has been informed that a small fuel spill may have occurred.

Molson declined to comment on the incident but Paul Wilson, head of communications for the Canadiens said “He just did something that other people would have done.”