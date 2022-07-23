Pilot injured after difficult seaplane landing in Laurentians

A pilot was injured Saturday after a difficult water landing on the Aux Sables reservoir near Notre-Dame-du-Laus, in Quebec's Laurentians region.

Emergency services, including the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) water patrol, were called to intervene around 11:15 a.m.

The pilot, who was alone on board, was transported to hospital with injuries but was conscious and breathing, according to the SQ.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating.

Earlier this week, another seaplane accident on the St. Maurice river resulted in one fatality.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 23, 2022.