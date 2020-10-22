MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is excited by the maneuvers carried out by general manager Marc Bergevin over the past few weeks and he is eager to work with his new group of players.

During a Zoom conference on Thursday, the Habs head coach spoke of a more competitive team, with more depth, more physically imposing bodies on the blue line and more balanced lines.

Julien notably alluded to the addition of goalie Jake Allen which will help next season, as it will probably be very condensed.

Claude Julien is live on Zoom discussing the team's offseason moves.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/PTzcS0y6ru — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2020

Julien also commented on the team's not always great communication in the wake of the departures of Max Domi, Charles Hudon and defenceman Karl Alzner.

Julien said that he always kept the door to his office open and noted that the coaching staff had met all the players before the start of the series to describe their role and clarify their expectations for them.

Julien let it be known that he felt really good after undergoing a heart procedure during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

He said he is continuing to train and that he feels better than he has felt for a few years.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.