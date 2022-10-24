Habs goalie Carey Price to make an announcement Monday
The fate of star Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be announced Monday afternoon.
The team said Price will address the media around noon in Brossard, Que., where it's expected he will share details about his future with the team after being placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ongoing knee injury.
The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of his knee issues after leading Montreal to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.
The news conference will be livestreamed on CTVNewsMontreal.ca.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Oct 23
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. The former Treasury chief will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
Sexual assault trial resumes for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is set to resume for a third day in a Gatineau courtroom this morning.
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation
Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.
Canada won't make 'veiled threat' over Irish border, U.K. envoy Goodale says
Canada's envoy to the United Kingdom says Ottawa will not make 'a veiled threat' and suspend trade talks over concerns Britain may be breaching the agreement that stopped decades of conflict in Ireland.
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet painting
Climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum to protest fossil fuel extraction on Sunday, but caused no damage to the artwork.
Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport
A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.
Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases: study
A new study using data that spans 25 years has found that getting just five hours of sleep or fewer every night is associated with a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with multiple chronic diseases.
Toronto
-
What you need to know to vote in Toronto's 2022 municipal election
Toronto’s 2022 municipal election takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To ease the voting process, CTV News Toronto has compiled the most frequently asked questions when it comes to placing your vote.
-
Where can I vote in Toronto's municipal election?
CTV News Toronto has taken out the guess work of tracking down your nearest polling station.
-
Environment Canada, Province warn of possible 'deteriorating air quality' due to Diwali fireworks
A special air quality statement is in effect for several parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) due to the “possibility of deteriorating air quality as a result of fireworks for Diwali.”
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers go on strike in Nova Scotia over wages
Hundreds of public school staff are on strike in Nova Scotia, with more expected to hit the picket lines Tuesday.
-
Convicted killer who was on the lam for 3 weeks to have parole hearing
A parole hearing has been scheduled for December to decide whether a convicted killer will stay incarcerated or be allowed back on day parole.
-
Former orphanage for Black children reopens as Black business incubator, community hub
A century-old building where African Nova Scotian children faced horrific institutional abuse has been reimagined to serve the community while also providing a place for healing.
London
-
Crash causes closure of Commissioners Road in London
London police have closed a portion of Commissioners Road after a crash. According to a social media post around 7:45 a.m., Commissioners Road ease is closed between Frontenac Road and Deveron Crescent.
-
Children among victims sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash
Four people, including an 11 and 14-year-old, were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in east London, Ont. early Sunday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister -- the third this year. The former Treasury chief will be Britain's first leader of colour, and faces the task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
Northern Ontario
-
10 mayoral races to watch in Monday's municipal elections across Ontario
Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch:
-
Drake is giving away free chicken to Torontonians Monday to celebrate his birthday
Drake is partnering with a popular Toronto restaurant and giving free chicken away Monday to celebrate his birthday.
-
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
Calgary
-
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
Premier Smith blames AHS for 'manufacturing' staffing shortages
Premier Danielle Smith says the reason staffing is a problem in Alberta’s health-care system, is down to poor decision making by Alberta Health Services.
Kitchener
-
Your guide to everything you need to know to vote in the Region of Waterloo 2022 municipal election
How and where to cast your ballot on Monday, Oct. 24.
-
Pair of motorists charged with going 40 km/hr, 60 km/hr over speed limit in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police nabbed two drivers speeding over the weekend.
-
Mother speaks out, Guelph couple races against time: Our most read stories of the week
From powerful conversations about mental health, to a Guelph couple on a mission to ensure their terminally-ill daughter can be part of their wedding day, here are the most read stories of the week on CTV News Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer to be sentenced for sex offences involving minors
A B.C. RCMP officer who has been convicted of multiple sex crimes is due in court Monday for sentencing.
-
Officers who handcuffed Indigenous man, granddaughter might not attend apology ceremony, nation says
The two Vancouver police officers who handcuffed and detained an Indigenous man and his granddaughter when they tried to open a bank account may no longer be attending an apology ceremony Monday, according to Heiltsuk First Nation.
-
Bo Burnham show being advertised for Rogers Arena next month appears to be fake
Fans hoping to see comedian Bo Burnham in Vancouver next month are likely to be disappointed. Listings for a show at Rogers Arena on Eventbrite and Songkick appear to be fake.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's cabinet under new Premier Danielle Smith to be sworn in today
Alberta's new cabinet will be sworn in today at a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
-
Boomtown no more: How Alberta's economy has changed, in spite of sky-high oil prices
To take the temperature of the local economy, Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers only needs to look out the window.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cool start to the week, big warm-up coming
Cooler air settled in through the weekend with Edmonton getting it's first widespread frost and a pair of single-digit daytime highs.
Windsor
-
Manning Road reopened following crash
A portion of Manning road has reopened following a crash. Police tell CTV News it was a single-vehicle crash and one person was taken to hospital with injuries.
-
Warm temperatures start the week off in Windsor-Essex
More summer-like temperatures are forecast for early this week before flipping back to more fall-like temperatures.
-
Walkerville restaurant owner calling for police help after multiple break-ins
A Walkerville, Ont. business owner is frustrated and looking for help after a series of break-ins and the random appearance of a discarded gun at his restaurant. Tom Sotiriadis opened Milos Greek Grill a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, suffering from two of the worst years he’s ever been in the restaurant business.
Regina
-
Travel advisories in effect as vast regions of southern Sask. hit with snow
The Queen City experienced its first full taste of the 2022 winter season on Sunday, with snow falling over a vast swath of southern Saskatchewan.
-
WHL postpones game between Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors
The Western Hockey League has postponed Sunday’s regular season game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors due to dangerous driving conditions between the two cities.
-
Rams secure second place in Canada West with win over Calgary
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Calgary Dinos 30-7 on Saturday to lock up second place in the Canada West standings. In the process the team secured a home playoff game.
Ottawa
-
Election Day: Ottawa residents vote for new mayor, council
Polling stations will be open across Ottawa from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.
-
Ottawa interim police chief Bell set to testify at Emergency Act hearings
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with interim Ottawa police chief Steve Bell expected to testify.
-
Here's what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to vote in Ottawa's municipal election on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
New boundaries coming for Saskatoon's electoral wards
The map of Saskatoon's municipal wards is about to be redrawn
-
'I fell in love with it': Saskatoon boxing champ. trains the next generation
Gary “Hocus Pocus” Kopas is the first to admit he got in too many fights growing up.
-
Lawyers to formally withdraw from Greg Fertuck murder trial
Lawyers in a high-profile murder trial are expected to withdraw from the case at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.