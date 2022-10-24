Habs goalie Carey Price to make an announcement Monday

The fate of star Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price could be announced Monday afternoon.

The team said Price will address the media around noon in Brossard, Que., where it's expected he will share details about his future with the team after being placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ongoing knee injury.

The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of his knee issues after leading Montreal to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

The news conference will be livestreamed on CTVNewsMontreal.ca.

This is a developing story that will be updated.