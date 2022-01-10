BROSSARD, QUE. -- Forward Josh Anderson was the only Habs skater wearing a no-contact jersey Monday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, suggesting he may have to sit out Montreal's next game.

Anderson, who has seven goals and six assists in 25 games so far this season, did not participate in practice drills with the Habs' regular trio.

For their part, forwards Mike Hoffman, Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia were no longer wearing no-contact jerseys, unlike the day before. This suggests that Hoffman, Dvorak and Armia could be in uniform for the CH's next game on Wednesday against the Bruins in Boston.

On the other hand, forward Paul Byron was absent due to COVID-19 and forward Brendan Gallagher was away for a lower body injury.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured at Monday's practice in Brossard.

Defensively, Ben Chiarot was paired with David Savard, while Sami Niku played with Chris Wideman and Brett Kulak with Corey Schueneman.

Coach Dominique Ducharme said Sunday that defenceman Jeff Petry is expected to join the team on Tuesday. Alexander Romanov, meanwhile, is still under the league's COVID-19 protocol.