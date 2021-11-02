MONTREAL -- Christian Dvorak set the tone for the game, and the Canadiens never looked back on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.

Nick Suzuki had one goal and two assists, Jake Allen turned back 22 shots and the Montreal team defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on their return home.

After concluding a four-game trip to the American west with a 1-3-0 record, the Habs started Tuesday's game.

Dvorak, Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen played with dynamism from the initial face-off, then Jonathan Drouin, Josh Anderson and Mike Hoffman took over with flying colours.

Suzuki finally opened the scoring moments later and the Habs were able to hold on to that lead against a team weakened by the absences of two star strikers.

Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher, with an empty net, also scored for the Canadiens (3-8-0), winning a second game against the Red Wings this season. Gallagher also amassed one assist and Tyler Toffoli two.

Allen was credited with a 23rd career shutout and his second this season.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 38 shots for the Red Wings net (4-4-2).

The Habs lost the services of Jonathan Drouin in the first period, when he was hit in the face by a shot from his teammate Brett Kulak. The team said Drouin was taken to a hospital for further examinations.

Gallagher and Jeff Petry were in uniform after some uncertainty earlier today.

Recalled from the Laval Rocket over the past two days, forwards Michael Pezzetta and Alex Belzile took part in the game. It was Pezzetta's NHL debut.

Adam Brooks, Cédric Paquette (suspension) and Alexander Romanov were left out by head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The Red Wings were deprived of forwards Dylan Larkin (personal reasons) and Tyler Bertuzzi (unvaccinated).

The Canadiens play their next game on Thursday, when they host the New York Islanders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 2, 2021.